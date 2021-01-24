ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Up 14.1%

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.83. 490,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 89,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $53.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,280,894.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 71,395 shares of company stock worth $154,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

