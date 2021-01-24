Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Receives $33.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCC. Barclays raised their price target on Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CCC stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 15.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 313.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 80.1% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.