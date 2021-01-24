CL King Increases Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Price Target to $75.00

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CL King from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CL King’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
Shares of MTX stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $71.10.
In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 41,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 114,988 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 30,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
See Also: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.