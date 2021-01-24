CL King Increases Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Price Target to $75.00

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CL King from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CL King’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 41,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 114,988 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 30,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.