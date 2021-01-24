Civic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44.02 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $102.22 million and approximately $44.02 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00859456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.16 or 0.04470401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018183 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

