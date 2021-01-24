City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1,222.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 191,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 286.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 52.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 178,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

NYSE:CIO opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $423.12 million, a P/E ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.