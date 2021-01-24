Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $76,466.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,228 shares of company stock worth $2,920,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 262,923 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $34,206,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,408 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Citrix Systems by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,041 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

