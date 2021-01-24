CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

CIR stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $724.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

