Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,884,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 83.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $1,787,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 31.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $223.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.54. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

