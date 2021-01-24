CIBC Raises Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) Price Target to C$2.50

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) to C$2.80 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

LGO opened at C$1.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -156.67. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

