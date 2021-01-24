Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $198.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $214.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $218.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day moving average of $173.68.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

