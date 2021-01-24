Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $198.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $214.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $218.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day moving average of $173.68.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.
In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
