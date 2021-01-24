Chrono.tech 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36,752.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00008651 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.99 million and $36,752.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00075346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.09 or 0.00721807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.17 or 0.04517795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,112 tokens. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

