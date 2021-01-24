Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,366.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CMG stock traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,494.18. 228,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,382.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,276.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,508.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

