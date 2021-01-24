Chimpion Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $118.71 million and $1.05 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chimpion

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

