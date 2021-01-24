Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $98.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of CVX opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

