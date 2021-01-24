Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Hits New 1-Year High at $553.44

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $553.44 and last traded at $553.21, with a volume of 585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $545.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.68.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 103.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

