Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Hits New 1-Year High at $553.44

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $553.44 and last traded at $553.21, with a volume of 585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $545.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.68.
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 103.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Company Profile (NYSE:CHE)
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.