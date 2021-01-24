Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 1,153,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,036,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $323.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.39.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.
See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.