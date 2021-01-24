Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 1,153,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,036,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $323.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.