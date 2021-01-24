CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.32 and last traded at $68.63. 562,864 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 414,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,863.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

