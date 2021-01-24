Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.67.

CDAY opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,314.41 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

