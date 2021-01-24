Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Century Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

CCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

CCS opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $51.15.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth $26,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

