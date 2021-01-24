Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post sales of $86.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.50 million and the lowest is $86.00 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $67.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $305.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $306.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $386.00 million, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Century Casinos by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Century Casinos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNTY stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 258,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,360. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

