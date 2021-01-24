Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

