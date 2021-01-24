CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CNP opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,640,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,229 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after buying an additional 740,927 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after buying an additional 631,552 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

