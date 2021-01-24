CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Lessened by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.