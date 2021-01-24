Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 10.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $3.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Centennial Resource Development traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 10,330,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,072,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 646,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,874 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $695.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

