CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CBRE Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 405,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after purchasing an additional 122,682 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.