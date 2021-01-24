CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) (LON:CAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.25

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) (LON:CAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.22.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) (LON:CAT)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

