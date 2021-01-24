Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post sales of $30.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.66 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $118.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.72 million to $118.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.77 million, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $142.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,367. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $373.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

