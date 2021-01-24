CasinoCoin (CSC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,582.00

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, CasinoCoin has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $5,582.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00129455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00283865 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,431 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,411 coins. CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

