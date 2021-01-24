Carry Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.16 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and $3.16 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00082559 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,504,992,064 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

