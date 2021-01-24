Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.54 ($19.46).

Several research analysts have commented on CA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

EPA:CA traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €14.72 ($17.31). The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.92. Carrefour SA has a one year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

