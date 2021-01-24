CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.75

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $13.03. CarParts.com shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 1,744,671 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $591.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904 over the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 882.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.