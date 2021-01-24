Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,941,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $2,871,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,660,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $355,741,000 after acquiring an additional 727,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,279,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

