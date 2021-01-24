Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €127.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AFX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €111.29 ($130.92).

AFX stock opened at €131.10 ($154.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion and a PE ratio of 95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a one year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a one year high of €123.90 ($145.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €104.98.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

