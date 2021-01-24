Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $227.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of CGJTF remained flat at $$165.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.56. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

