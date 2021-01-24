Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $465.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $469.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.74.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

