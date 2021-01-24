Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,456 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,968,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 159,411 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 111,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $11.34 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.