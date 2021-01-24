Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 489,350 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 489,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 814,785 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE PHD opened at $10.78 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $142,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.