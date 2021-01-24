Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,342,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 242,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.