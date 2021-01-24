Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 173.82, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

