Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $2,509,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX stock opened at $254.08 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.71 and a 200 day moving average of $242.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

