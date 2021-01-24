Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,338,000 after buying an additional 122,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after buying an additional 778,431 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,407,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,939,000 after buying an additional 208,278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after buying an additional 235,994 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.