Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $514.60 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.75 and a 200 day moving average of $448.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

