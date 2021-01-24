Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

