Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 50,955 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,955 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average of $154.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.