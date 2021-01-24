Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 107,188 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,188 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,139,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,414 shares of company stock worth $14,026,606 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

