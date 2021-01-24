Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 29,132 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $3,906,814. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $204.32 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $204.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

