Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $13.42 Million in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navistar International by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Navistar International during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. Navistar International Co. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.