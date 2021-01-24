Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $59.25 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,582 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $59,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $224,716,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after buying an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 37.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after acquiring an additional 459,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

