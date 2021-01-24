Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 486.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,586 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.