Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

